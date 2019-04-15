Brentwood High Street death: Murder arrest
- 15 April 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man on a high street.
Police were called to reports of the man, who has yet to be named, being found unwell in Brentwood, Essex at 08:55 BST.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, and the death is being treated as suspicious.
A 47-year-old man of no fixed abode has since been arrested and remains in police custody.
Essex Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.