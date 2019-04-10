Image caption Sultan Mohammed, 25, of Colchester, denies rape at Ipswich Crown Court

A man accused of raping a student told police "she started the whole thing from A to Z", a court has heard.

Sultan Mohammed, 25, denies raping the woman at the University of Essex accommodation block in October.

In a statement read out at Ipswich Crown Court, Mr Mohammed, of Colchester, said the woman had invited him into her room to have "our own party".

Jurors previously heard she woke to find a stranger "having sex with her".

The woman, who cannot been named, had been to a nightclub with friends on 3 October, the court heard.

In the statement read out by a police officer, Mr Mohammed said the woman had been at her student accommodation when they met.

Jurors heard he asked her why was she not out partying and she invited him into her room.

'Not a playboy'

Mr Mohammed, of Almond Way, said they were "vibing" for about 10 minutes before they started kissing and having sex.

"She started the whole thing from A to Z, she was more into it than I was," he said.

He said he started to feel "uncomfortable" when the woman started asking "what's your name again?".

Mr Mohammed claimed the woman said "oh my god, I feel bad, I had sex with a stranger".

"I was thinking to myself this girl is the devil, she's trying to get me in trouble," he said.

Mr Mohammed, who is not a student at the university, added: "I'm not just any weirdo that will open someone's room and go in there.

"I've got girls, I'm not a playboy but I've got girls. If I want sex then I just have to make a phone call...

"Why would I have sex with some against their will if that's what she's claiming?"

The trial continues.