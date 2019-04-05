Image copyright Google Image caption Raymond Knight collapsed at Grays Police Station

An officer who searched a suspected drug dealer before his death is being investigated for misconduct.

Raymond Knight, 55, of Western Avenue, West Thurrock, died after collapsing at Grays Police Station in November 2017.

An inquest jury concluded that his death was caused as a result of cocaine toxicity.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found an officer may have breached standards for the search and detention of Mr Knight.

Mr Knight was stopped after his car was flagged as being involved in drug activity by a camera on 19 November 2017, the inquest heard.

Cocaine in car

He was searched by PC Jack Trower while his car was searched by another officer.

No drugs were found on Mr Knight's person, but a quantity of what was found to be cocaine was found in his Ford Ka, leading to his arrest, the inquest was told.

After Mr Knight complained of feeling unwell, officers informed a medical professional at the police station but said he remained lucid.

However, Mr Knight dropped to one knee in his cell and collapsed, the inquest heard.

Drug traces

He was treated by paramedics at the police station before being taken to Basildon Hospital where he was declared dead.

A bag with traces of cocaine was found in Mr Knight's coat and a scrap of a bag with drug residue was also found in the back of PC Trower's car.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "Firstly I would like to offer my condolences to the family of Raymond Knight during this difficult time.

"Essex Police takes the welfare and supervision of all of our detainees extremely seriously from the moment of arrest to release or charge."

PC Trower is due to attend a misconduct meeting in relation to the incident.