Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Steven Drummond would have been 57 at the time his skull was found

The cause of death of a man whose skull was found in woodland remains unknown, an inquest heard.

Steven Drummond's skull was found on land off Shopland Road, Rochford, Essex, in September 2017, and more bones were uncovered in the area on 19 August last year.

Forensic tests revealed they belonged to Mr Drummond, who was born in Glasgow on 20 January, 1960.

Police said there was no third-party involvement.

Mr Drummond, a father of three, had been living rough before his death but had no other connection to the Essex area, the inquest at Essex Coroner's Court was told.

Coroner's officer Linda Calder said: "It is known he had been living rough for some time and had links to the Manchester and Kent areas but no connection to Essex.

"The farmer who owns the land stated he had had homeless people living there, often in tents."

A post-mortem examination could not give a cause of death due to decomposition.

Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray reached an open conclusion and asked for her sympathy to be passed on to Mr Drummond's three daughters.