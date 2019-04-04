Image caption Nelly performed at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, on 5 December 2017

US rapper Nelly will face no further action over a sexual assault claim relating to his UK tour, say police.

The star was alleged to have attacked a fan after his gig at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend on 5 December 2017.

Essex Police began an investigation and, after interviewing the rapper in January, has told him he faces no further action.

The allegations against Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, came to light in a US lawsuit.

It was included in a claim from a US woman, Monique Greene, who said she was raped by the rapper.

Prosecutors dropped a criminal case against him because she would not testify.

Nelly had denied the allegations and filed a counter-suit. Both suits were settled in September.

The Essex Police investigation centred on claims from a fan who said the rapper had invited her to his dressing room after the show and sexually assaulted her.

She is reported to have filed a federal lawsuit against him in the US in November.

Legal representatives for Nelly and the claimant have both been approached for comment.