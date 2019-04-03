Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The tarantula turned out to be a toy

Animal experts were called out when a tarantula was discovered on a residential street, only to find it was a plastic toy.

A worried resident had a hairy moment when they spotted the faux creepy crawly outside their home in Westcliff, Essex, on Saturday.

RSPCA animal collection officer Michael Harrington was called to help but quickly realised the "big, black, hairy" arachnid was a child's toy.

He said the locals were "relieved".

The RSPCA, which was called to Northview Drive at 23:30 GMT, said it would always advise people to treat an unidentified creature with caution until it can be identified accurately.

Mr Harrington, who had been concerned for the spider in the cold temperatures, said: "The caller was walking home when they spotted the tarantula on the street.

"They said it was as big as their hand, black and hairy with thick legs and orange-coloured stripes.

"I must admit, in the dark, it looked quite realistic. But as soon as I got nearer and picked the bowl up it was clear it was a children's toy."

