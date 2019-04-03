Image copyright RAIB Image caption The crossing barriers came down while the lorry was reversing

A passenger train came within six seconds of hitting a lorry which had been caught on a level crossing.

The cement delivery lorry had been reversing into a building site when the barriers came down at the Mucking crossing in south Essex on 13 March.

Construction site workers were able to manually lift the barrier to allow the vehicle to reverse to safety.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has begun an investigation into the incident.

The driver of the 11:11 GMT London Fenchurch Street to Southend Central train saw the lorry reversing but did not break during the incident, which happened at about 11:58 GMT, according to the RAIB.

The train was travelling at 56 mph (90 km/h), under the 60 mph (97 km/h) speed limit.

The RAIB said: "The lorry drove onto the crossing just before the barriers began to lower and then stopped on the crossing, before reversing in order to enter a nearby construction site.

"It stopped reversing after a barrier lowered onto it, and then remained stationary for about eight seconds until construction site staff manually lifted the barrier.

"The lorry then continued to reverse off the crossing."

The construction team had been working on a project for Network Rail next to the crossing, which is near Stanford-le-Hope.

The RAIB said it would investigate the actions of the lorry driver and construction team, the project team's awareness of risks of working near level crossings and any underlying management factors.