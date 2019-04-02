Image caption The crash happened in Parklands, Waltham Abbey, at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday

A woman died when she was involved in a crash while being pursued by police.

The crash - involving three cars - happened in Parklands in Waltham Abbey, Essex, at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday.

Police said officers had attempted to stop a Vauxhall Corsa, being driven by 31-year-old Jessica Michael, on the M25.

Ms Michael, of Enfield, died at the scene. Police did not say why her car was being pursued by officers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct and Essex Police are investigating.

Image caption Three cars were involved in the crash

Essex Police said it was officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit who had pursued the Corsa ahead of the crash.

It said the two other vehicles involved were a Vauxhall Mokka and a Range Rover.

Police said two adults and three children in the Mokka, all from the Waltham Abbey area, were taken to hospital.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The front seat passenger, a 43-year-old man, and the three children, aged one, eight and 14, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Essex Police said it was investigating the collision because it occurred in the force's area.