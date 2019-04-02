Image copyright Google Image caption Raymond Knight collapsed at Grays Police Station

A suspected drug dealer died after collapsing in a police cell, an inquest has heard.

Raymond Knight, 55, of Western Avenue, West Thurrock, died of cocaine toxicity after falling ill at Grays Police Station on 19 November 2017.

Officers who arrested him told an inquest an "adequate" search was carried out at the roadside despite drugs later being found on him.

An inquest into his death is being held at Essex Coroner's Court.

Mr Knight was stopped by PC Darren Bernard after his car was flagged as being involved in drug activity by a camera, the inquest heard.

After calling in back-up, the officer searched the car while colleague PC Jack Thrower searched Mr Knight.

PC Bernard told the inquest no drugs had been found on Mr Knight at the roadside but several wraps of what he believed to be cocaine, pills and drug paraphernalia were found in the car leading to his arrest on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

PC Thrower said an agitated Mr Knight had told him his heart was beating quickly but this "was normal for him" and did not suspect anything was amiss.

"There wasn't any reason to think we should have taken him to hospital straight away," he said.

"He was engaging and appeared lucid, so it wasn't until he went down on one knee in the cell that I was aware there was something dramatically wrong."

The jury heard a bag with traces of cocaine was found in Mr Knight's coat and a scrap of a bag was found in the back of PC Thrower's car.

Mr Knight was treated by paramedics at the police station before being taken to Basildon Hospital where he was declared dead.

The inquest continues.