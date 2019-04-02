Image caption The graffiti is believed to have been daubed on the road in the past 24 hours

An estuary crossing has been daubed with the graffiti "Leave Means Leave".

The words are believed to have been written on The Strood, which links Mersea Island with mainland Essex, within the past 24 hours.

It comes as Parliament discusses its next moves on Brexit, with the UK currently set to leave the EU on 12 April.

An Essex Highways spokeswoman said the authority planned to remove the graffiti "as soon as we can".

"Painting this in the middle of the road can be dangerous for the painter and passing motorists and can also distract drivers.

"It costs everyone money to get rid of it. Please don't do it," she said.

Image caption The graffiti has been written in an area which voted leave at the 2016 referendum

The Colchester area, including Mersea Island, voted 53.6% in favour of leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum.

In the latest round of indicative votes on Monday, MPs voted on four alternatives to the prime minister's withdrawal deal, but none gained a majority.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said a no-deal Brexit is now more likely but can still be avoided.