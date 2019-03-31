Image copyright The Prodigy Image caption Liam Howlett acknowledging fans outside the church where Keith Flint's funeral took place

The Prodigy has thanked fans for turning out to celebrate the life "of our brother Keef".

Thousands of music lovers lined the streets in tribute to frontman Keith Flint, 49, who was found dead at his home near Dunmow, Essex, on 4 March.

On Sunday, bandmate Liam Howlett described the funeral as "truly emotional and overwhelming".

Flint's funeral was held at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex on Friday.

Howlett, along with other band members Maxim and Leeroy Thornhill, were met by cheers when they arrived at the service.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Liam Howlett at his Prodigy bandmate Keith Flint's funeral

Before the funeral, the band had called on fans to "raise the roof for Keef" and line the route of the funeral procession through the singer's hometown in Braintree, Essex.

Speakers were set up outside the church to broadcast the service to the crowds.

Howlett thanked fans for their support, saying they "did him proud".

He said on Twitter: "I would like to thank everybody that turned up to celebrate the life of our brother Keef, it was a truly emotional and overwhelming day.

"Thankyou for your support, you did him proud, much love and respect LH x."

The 1.5-mile procession started at 15:00 GMT and fans from around the world gathered to pay their respects.

Flint was born in Redbridge in north-east London and his family moved to Braintree where, in 1990, he co-founded The Prodigy with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Despite the sad occasion fans were determined to enjoy themselves

Image caption Thousands of people have paid tribute to Keith Flint

The band, who released their latest album No Tourists in November, had been due to tour the United States in May.

Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on 4 March

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.