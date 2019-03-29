Southend tower block fall: Police release arrested man
- 29 March 2019
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman fell from a tower block has been released while inquiries continue.
The 44-year-old, from Southend, Essex, was taken into custody after the incident, on the fifth floor of a tower block in Jones Close on Thursday.
The woman, in her 40s, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition following the fall, at about 02:00 GMT.
Police inquiries are ongoing.