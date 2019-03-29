Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Jones Close, Southend at about 02:00 GMT on Thursday

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman fell from a tower block has been released while inquiries continue.

The 44-year-old, from Southend, Essex, was taken into custody after the incident, on the fifth floor of a tower block in Jones Close on Thursday.

The woman, in her 40s, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition following the fall, at about 02:00 GMT.

Police inquiries are ongoing.