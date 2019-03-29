Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on 4 March

Fans of The Prodigy star Keith Flint have been invited to line the funeral procession route ahead of a service celebrating his life.

Flint, who sang lead vocals on the band's number one singles Breathe and Firestarter, was found dead at his Essex home on 4 March.

A church service for family and close friends will be held later.

On Twitter, the band asked fans to line the route to the church near Braintree and "raise the roof for Keef".

Image copyright PA Image caption Flint co-founded The Prodigy in 1990 with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill

The band tweeted a map of the procession route through Braintree, starting from Courtauld Road at the roundabout linking Railway Street and Coggeshall Road.

It will head along Courtauld Road, right on to Bradford Street and then left on to Church Lane as it heads to St Mary's Church in Bocking.

Image copyright Geograph/John Salmon Image caption Speakers will be put outside St Mary's Church, Bocking, for everyone to hear the service

The band said fans were invited to line the route from 15:00 GMT, to "pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!"

It said if anyone wished to lay flowers or tributes, they should be sent to the church by 14:00.

"The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear," the tweet said.

An inquest into the 49-year-old singer's death at his Dunmow home opened on 11 March and heard the provisional cause of death was from hanging.

Flint was born in Redbridge, north-east London, and later moved to Braintree, where he co-founded The Prodigy in 1990 with Liam Howlett and Leeroy Thornhill.

The band, who had been due to tour the United States in May, released their latest album in November and had recently been on tour in Australia.