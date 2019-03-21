'Human jawbone' found near river at Rowhedge
- 21 March 2019
A jawbone, thought to be human, has been found near a river, police have said.
The discovery was made on Saturday afternoon in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex.
Essex Police said its "inquiries are ongoing".
"We were called at 14:35 GMT on Saturday 16 March with reports a jawbone, believed to be human, had been found along a river walk in Rowhedge," a spokesman said.