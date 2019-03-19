Image copyright Google Image caption Essex police said they were called by Colchester Jamiah Masjid Mosque on Priory Street at about 14:45 on Saturday, 16 March

A man has been charged with malicious communications after a threatening phone call was made to a mosque.

Essex police said John Thursting, 18, was arrested after a call was made to Colchester Jamiah Masjid Mosque, at about 14:45 GMT on Saturday.

Bashir Goni, chairman of the mosque, had said on Friday that more needed to be done to combat Islamophobia following the New Zealand shootings.

Mr Thursting is due at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The teenager from The Green, Tendring, was arrested on Sunday after police said reports of threats were made to members of a mosque.

On its Facebook page the mosque said on Saturday that it had received cards, flowers and messages of support from "Colchester locals" after the Christchurch mosque attack.