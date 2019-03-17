Man arrested over Colchester rape
- 17 March 2019
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and theft.
He was arrested on Saturday afternoon, several hours after a woman in her 20s was raped in George Street, Colchester at about 05:25 GMT.
Essex Police said the woman had been in the town on a night out and also had her phone stolen in the attack.
She is receiving support from specially trained officers and the suspect remains in police custody.