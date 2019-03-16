Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Thalassitis rose to fame on ITV's Love Island show

Former Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26, his management has confirmed.

The 26-year-old former footballer and reality television star was reportedly found dead on Friday.

He found fame on the 2017 series of the ITV show.

Several reality TV stars posted tributes to Thalassitis. The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann posted: "So so so so sad. Mike you absolute gent. I have no words."

She added: "My heart and soul and love goes out to his friends & family. Too young. RIP."

Alex Bowen and Rachel Fenton, who both also appeared on Love Island, tweeted their respects.

Fenton tweeted: "I'm lost for words. My heart breaks for your family RIP MikeThalassitis."

And Bowen wrote: "I can't get my head round this RIP brother."