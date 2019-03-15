Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street in the Stoke area of Ipswich

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man days before Christmas have re-arrested three people.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on 16 December after being stabbed in the abdomen in Turin Street, Ipswich.

Three males, aged 17, 18 and 20 and from Colchester, were re-arrested in Essex on Wednesday on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named, has already appeared in court charged with murder.

The three from Colchester were questioned before being released on Thursday.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old had originally been arrested on 20 December, and the 20-year-old on 25 January.

Three other people remain under investigation in connection with Mr Saunders' death.

Two men - a 33-year-old from Colchester and a 44-year-old from Ipswich - were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A boy, 15, from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers also renewed their appeal for a female driver who stopped to help the victim at the scene, and whom they believe may have "valuable information".

She is described as being in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people-carrier with a sliding door.

The boy charged with murder has been remanded in custody until his next hearing on 12 April.