Douglas Meyers battled a High Court fight as he wanted to finish his life in his own home

A blind 98-year-old World War Two Royal Navy gunner who fought a High Court battle to leave his care facility is back at home, a judge has been told.

Douglas Meyers, who lives near Southend in Essex, had been refused permission to return to his bungalow home where he wanted to finish his life.

At a Family Division of the High Court earlier this year Mr Justice Hayden decided he may be able to return home.

At a follow-up hearing local council lawyers said this had now happened.

In February, the judge left his base in London to oversee the hearing in Southend Magistrates' Court so Mr Meyers could attend.

Social services bosses at Southend-on-Sea Borough Council have welfare responsibility for Mr Meyers and had asked the judge to make a decision about what was in the veteran's best interests.

Mr Justice Hayden said the "ideal solution" would be for Mr Meyers to return to his home of 40 years with a "suitable package of support" and called him an "extraordinary man".