The road surface was damaged by the load of concrete breeze blocks

A lorry loaded with concrete breeze blocks has overturned and blocked a major road near Stansted Airport.

It happened on the westbound A120 between Dunmow and Takeley in Essex.

Police were contacted shortly after 13:25 GMT with reports the lorry was blocking two lanes and had shed some of its load.

No serious injuries were reported but the road has been shut for several hours while work to remove the lorry place.

The road surface and barrier were damaged and there was a fuel spillage.

Stansted Airport was made aware of the crash and advised travellers to contact their airline operator directly if they had any concerns.