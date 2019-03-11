Image copyright PA Image caption Keith Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on 4 March

The Prodigy singer Keith Flint died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard.

The musician, who sang lead vocals on the band's number one singles Breathe and Firestarter, was found dead at his home in North End, Essex, on 4 March.

A hearing was told a post-mortem found the 49-year-old's provisional cause of death was hanging, while toxicology reports were awaited.

Essex's senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray adjourned the inquest until 23 July for a full hearing.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe told the hearing in Chelmsford: "Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious."

Flint, born in Braintree, rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s.

The band, who were due to tour the United States in May, released their latest album in November and had recently been on tour in Australia.

Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Keith Flint performing with The Prodigy at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2009

A statement by Flint's bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim after his death described him as "a true pioneer, innovator and legend".

The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons also paid tribute, calling him "a great man" who was "always great fun to be around".

BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley said Flint was an "absolute sweetheart" and an "incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre".

Two days before his body was found, Flint took part in a 5km Parkrun in Chelmsford, posting a personal best time of 21 minutes 22 seconds.

If you are struggling to cope, please click on this link to access support services, including The Samaritans.