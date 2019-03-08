Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Gordon McGhee was a coin collector

A man has been found guilty of murdering a coin enthusiast over a collection which included limited edition Beatrix Potter 50p pieces.

Danny Bostock stabbed Gordon McGhee, 52, at his Colchester home in August and then attempted to set fire to the property to cover his tracks.

The 33-year-old, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, Essex, was convicted at Ipswich Crown Court of murder and attempted reckless arson.

He will be sentenced on 19 March.

Bostock entered Mr McGhee's unlocked flat in Forest Road, Colchester, in a bid to steal his collection of rare coins, the trial heard.

It is understood Mr McGhee had previously shown Bostock, a fellow enthusiast, the collection.

Bostock stabbed Mr McGhee 14 times when he disturbed him during the burglary.

He then took some of the collection of coins and tried to cause a gas explosion.

The three-week trial heard evidence from a neighbour who said Bostock had been "amazed" by Mr McGhee's collection.

On 22 August, a day after the pair had been drinking together, friend Melissa McGrory found the flat unlocked, the kitchen gas hob turned on with a burnt dishcloth nearby and Mr McGhee's bloodied body on the floor, the jury were told.

Essex Police said Bostock's DNA had been found on the burnt dishcloth and on a ripped package used to store coins.

Bostock had denied owning a pair of Lonsdale trainers that matched impressions found at the scene. But a branded shoe box was found at his home and CCTV showed him wearing them on the evening of the killing.

Mr McGhee's family described him as "loyal, generous, empathetic and witty".

In a statement they said: "Gordon was a kind-hearted, gentle soul. As a dad he was thoughtful, supportive, encouraging and a whole heap of fun and laughter."