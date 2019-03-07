Image copyright Patrick Sheridan/PA Image caption Ellie Yarrow-Sanders and her son Olly Sheridan went missing during family court litigation in July

A woman whose daughter is missing with her three-year-old grandson has asked the home secretary to help..

Donna Yarrow, from Basildon, has urged Sajid Javid to grant "amnesty" to her daughter Ellie Yarrow-Sanders who has been missing with her son Olly Sheridan since July.

In a letter, she said: "We need to give her reassurance she will not be prosecuted."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

A High Court judge overseeing the case has made public appeals for help finding Ms Yarrow-Sanders

Ms Yarrow-Sanders, who is in her 20s, disappeared with her son amid family court litigation with ex-partner Patrick Sheridan.

Mrs Yarrow's letter to the home secretary said: "We also need reassurance Olly will not be ripped from his mother's arms."

She added: "I pray you to do the right thing, and that I can see my little girl and grandson again."

Mr Justice Williams said members of the family could be identified in media reports in the hope publicity will produce information.

He had initially raised the alarm about the fugitive pair at a hearing in December, and then said he was gravely concerned for the boy's welfare.

In February, he used Twitter to send Miss Yarrow-Sanders a "come home" plea.