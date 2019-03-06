University of Essex evacuated over suspicious package
- 6 March 2019
A university has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package.
A 100m cordon has been placed around a section of the University of Essex.
Essex Police confirmed it had received a call about a suspicious package on the Colchester campus, where hundreds of students and staff were forced to gather outside.
Officers have called in the Ministry of Defence's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, which is based in Essex, and were awaiting its arrival.