Image caption June Knight died after falling from a balcony at Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex

A man has denied the murder of his elderly mother who fell from a balcony at her care home.

June Knight, 79, was discovered outside Langley Lodge Nursing Home in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, at about 22:00 GMT on 10 December.

Robert Knight, 52, of The Fairway, Leigh-on-Sea, has denied murdering her during an appearance at Basildon Crown Court.

He is due to return to the court on 8 May for his trial.