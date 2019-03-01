Image copyright Essex Police Image caption David Jones, 39, was killed in the car crash last October

A drug-driver has admitted causing the death of a man in a car crash.

The BMW 520 being driven by Marcus Wood, 21, collided with David Jones' Ford Fiesta in Wickham Bishops, Essex, at about 23:00 GMT on 10 October 2018.

Wood, of The Street, Terling, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while impaired through drugs and to escaping lawful custody.

He is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court at a later date.

Mr Jones, a 39-year-old welder who lived in Southminster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wood, who had tried to get out of the back of a police car on 11 October, had previously pleaded not guilty to the more serious offence and was expected to stand trial later this year.