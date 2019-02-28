Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Courtney Valentine-Brown was found injured at an address in Southend

A second man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Courtney Valentine-Brown, 36, was found injured at an address in Roots Hall Drive, Southend, shortly before midnight on 21 February and later died in hospital.

Alex Stephens, 36, of Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff, is accused of killing Mr Valentine-Brown, from Southend.

Ian Slater, 49, from Leigh-on-Sea, has also been charged with the murder.

He is due to appear at Basildon Crown Court in April.

Mr Stephens will appear before magistrates in Southend later.

A woman, 30, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on bail.

A 28-year-old woman from Westcliff who was arrested on suspicion of permitting premises to be used for drug supply and obstructing a police officer has also been released on bail and a 17-year-old boy from London, arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs, has been released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Valentine-Brown suffered a stab wound to the leg.