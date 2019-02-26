Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police warn that only trained people should apply botulinum toxin after a large quantity was stolen

Botox worth "a six-figure sum" has been stolen from a dental warehouse prompting a warning over its "safe" use.

The break-in at Dental Directory in Witham, Essex, happened between 20:00 GMT on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Essex Police said there were at least four men, and believed a white Ford Transit van was used in the raid.

Det Sgt Richard Newton said the medicines needed to be stored "appropriately" to be "safe".

The boxes of botulinum toxin had the brand name Azzalure on, police said.

Mr Newton said: "As with any drugs used in medical procedures, it must only be administered by people who are appropriately trained.

"I'd ask anyone who is involved in cosmetic procedures who has been offered these items for sale recently and is suspicious of where they came from to please let us know."