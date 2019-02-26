Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Courtney Valentine-Brown died after being stabbed in the leg at an address in Southend

Two more people have been arrested following the death of man who was stabbed in the leg.

A 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman were taken into custody on Monday in connection with the death of Courtney Valentine-Brown in Southend. Both have since been released.

Mr Valentine-Brown, 36, was attacked in Roots Hall Drive just before midnight on 21 February.

Ian Slater, 49, of Wayletts, Leigh-on-Sea, has been charged with murder.

The 17-year-old boy, from London, was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs and later released under investigation.

The woman, from Westcliff, was arrested on suspicion of permitting premises to be used for drug supply and obstructing a police officer. She has been bailed until March 20.

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released on bail until March 21.

A 35-year-old man from Southend arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.