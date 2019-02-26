Image copyright Family photo Image caption Saria Siggers, 44 with her son Dexter, was described as a "wonderful mum, nanny and wife"

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, false imprisonment, and manslaughter after a fatal crash last year.

Saria Siggers, 44, died on 30 August after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a lorry on the B1010 in Hazeleigh, Essex.

She was described by her family as a "wonderful mum, nanny and wife".

A 33-year-old woman from Chelmsford has been arrested and released on bail until 22 March.

"She was a bubbly woman who lived and breathed for her two sons and two grandchildren," Ms Siggers' family said at the time of her death.

"She was taken from us far too soon, and our hearts will forever be in pain."