Image copyright Google Image caption Florin Ion, 31, has pleaded guilty to murdering Julie Hunt as she walked along the A1306 in West Thurrock, Essex

A man who killed a stranger in a "brutal and totally unprovoked attack" has pleaded guilty to murder.

Florin Ion, 31, assaulted and knocked 47-year-old Julie Hunt to the floor before repeatedly kicking her in West Thurrock, Essex, on 20 April.

At Chelmsford Crown Court, Ion, of Ipswich Crescent, Birmingham, admitted killing Mrs Hunt on the A1306 Arterial Way at about 08:30 BST.

He will be sentenced at the same court on 7 March.

Mrs Hunt, who lived in Rainham, was treated by paramedics after the attack but died at the scene.

Ion was later detained by members of the public at the nearby Arena Essex Raceway before being arrested and charged with murder.

Ch Supt Tracey Harman, of Essex Police, said the attack on the "innocent woman" had been "brutal and totally unprovoked".

She added that by pleading guilty, Ion had spared Mrs Hunt's family "the trauma of reliving the ordeal through a trial" and he now faced "a significant amount of time behind bars".