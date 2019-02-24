Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The driver was taken to hospital with slight injuries, police said

A person has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car was left upside down in a Cambridgeshire town.

Policing Fenland said in a Facebook post the car was the only vehicle involved in the crash at 19:11 GMT on St Michaels Avenue, Wisbech, on Saturday.

The force added the driver of the car, which was on its roof, was taken to hospital with "slight injuries".

As well as police, the fire service and ambulance crews attended the scene.