Image caption Emergency services were called to Roots Hall Drive in Southend on Thursday

Police seeking a man in connection with the death of a man who had been stabbed in the leg have made an arrest.

The victim was found injured at an address in Roots Hall Drive, Southend, shortly before midnight on Thursday. The man, in his 30s, died in hospital.

Police, who appealed for information to find Ian Slater, 49, said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman, 30, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Truss previously said officers had "been able to build up a picture of what led up to the assault but we still need anyone with information to come forward".