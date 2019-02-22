Southend murder probe as man stabbed in leg dies
- 22 February 2019
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed in the leg died.
Emergency services were called to Roots Hall Drive in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, just before midnight on Thursday.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he died.
Essex Police said no-one had been arrested and detectives were continuing their inquiries to establish what happened. The force appealed for witnesses.