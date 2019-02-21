Image copyright Tendring District Council Image caption The sculpture of the Mayflower should be installed on the roundabout, in Parkeston, by the spring

A sculpture of a ship that took the Pilgrim Fathers to America in 1620 will welcome visitors to a port town, 400 years after the sailing.

The replica of the Mayflower, which is believed to have been built in Harwich, Essex, will be placed on a roundabout near Harwich International Port.

Tendring District Council has pledged £45,000 towards the landmark sculpture, which should be in place by the spring.

Councillors hope it will help make the area "a top tourist attraction".

Husband and wife collaborators Hanman Murphy, from Leigh-on-Sea, have created the artwork as part of the Mayflower 400 celebrations next year.

Image copyright Boston Globe/Getty Images Image caption A replica of the ship which took the Pilgrim Fathers to America was built in Devon in the 1950s

Zoe Fairley, Tendring District Council's Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, said the "striking sculpture" would act as "a gateway to Harwich".

"We are really gearing up our efforts to make Harwich a top tourist destination for 2020, and for decades beyond," she said.

"This project has been some time in the making, but now is the right time to install it."

The Mayflower was built in 1590 and was based in Harwich until 1610, along with Capt Christopher Jones who led the trip which took the Pilgrim Fathers to America in 1620.

His home is being converted into a museum ahead of the celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary.