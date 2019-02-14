Image copyright Highways England Image caption The southbound carriageway between junction eight and junction seven remains closed on Thursday

A man has been arrested after two serious crashes closed the M11.

The 45-year-old lorry driver was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the crash between junction eight for Stansted Airport in Essex and junction seven at about 21:50 GMT on Wednesday.

It happened on the approach to an earlier crash between junctions seven and six at about 19:20 GMT.

The motorway remains closed southbound between junctions seven and eight.

'Life-changing injuries'

Essex Police first closed the motorway between junctions seven and six after a silver Peugeot 206 left the road.

Its driver, an 18-year-old man, and an 18-year-old passenger, were both badly hurt while three others were treated for less serious injuries, police said.

The second crash involved five vehicles, including two lorries, and left a car driver with "potentially life-changing injuries".

The road between junctions seven and six re-opened at about 02:20 GMT but Highways England said the later closure was expected to remain in place throughout Thursday morning.

The force has called for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to come forward.