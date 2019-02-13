Image copyright Patrick Sheridan/PA Image caption Ellie Yarrow-Sanders and her son Olly Sheridan have been missing since July 2018

A mother missing with her three-year-old son has ignored a High Court judge's plea to come home, lawyers say.

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, disappeared with Olly Sheridan in July, while going through a family court battle with her ex-partner Patrick Sheridan.

In an unusual move, Mr Justice Williams appealed for them to return on Twitter.

Lawyers for Mr Sheridan, have confirmed that Miss Yarrow-Sanders and her son, from Basildon, Essex, are still missing.

The judge - who initially said he was "gravely concerned" for Olly's welfare in December - used the Judicial Office account to make the plea with the hashtag #comehomeolly.

It is thought to be the first time a judge has used Twitter in this way.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders' mother Donna, 47, and sister Maddie, 22, have also urged her to return.

In a post on Facebook earlier this month, they insisted they were "not siding" with Mr Sheridan, who is in his mid-40s, after issuing a joint plea for Miss Yarrow-Sanders to return home.

Essex Police has urged anyone with information about the missing pair to get in touch.