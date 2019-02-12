Image caption Mr Hopkins' body was found in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, in Colchester

A man who died after being stabbed in the back has been named by police.

The body of 49-year-old Carl Hopkins, of Colchester, Essex, was found in Ryegate Road at about 08:20 GMT on Monday.

His death is thought to be linked to another stabbing which took place in George Street on Sunday which left a 40-year-old man seriously injured.

Both men were stabbed in the back in what police believe were "drugs-related" incidents.