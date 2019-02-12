Image copyright Google Image caption The illegal motorbike race took place on The Manorway in Corringham in June 2017

Four men have admitted offences after an illegal motorbike race that left a woman needing her left leg amputated above the knee.

Nicholas Morris, 23; Michael Holmes, 27; Daniel Trott, 26; and Sonny Waites, 19, helped clear the scene of the crash in Corringham, Essex, on 14 June 2017.

Initially, they denied assisting an offender but changed their plea ahead of the trial at Basildon Crown Court.

The four men - plus Billy Boom, 24 - are due to be sentenced on 15 March.

Boom was riding a moped with false plates along The Manorway when it hit a green Kawasaki, seriously injuring the female rider.

When the crash happened, at about 21:00 BST, Boom had been performing a wheelie.

In the moments after the collision, Morris, of Kings Park, Canvey Island,; Holmes, of Penrith Road, Romford; Trott, of Lambs Lane South, Rainham; and Waites, of Upminster Road North, Rainham, started to clear the scene, while Boom was put on the back of a quadbike and driven away.

Boom, of New Zealand Way, Rainham, pleaded guilty in August to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision, driving with no insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Senior investigating officer Sgt Peter Swan, said the men had all shown "reprehensible behaviour".

"Their calculated actions clearly showed their main priority was removing evidence from the scene, rather than the welfare of the victim," he said.

"This collision shows that unauthorised events like these - illegal cruising and street racing - are dangerous and can have devastating consequences."