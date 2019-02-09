Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Geoffrey Hutton has been jailed for life for murdering debt collector Tina Cantello

A cocaine addict who murdered a debt collector when she visited his home has died in prison.

Geoffrey Hutton was serving a life sentence at HMP Long Lartin, in Worcestershire, for fatally stabbing mother-of-four Tina Cantello

The 39-year-old, of Langdon Hills, Essex, was found guilty of Ms Cantello's murder last November.

The Prison Service said there would be an independent investigation into his death.

Ms Cantello, 49, was found at Hutton's home with 30 stab wounds after her family reported her missing.

He was jailed for a minimum of 30 years in November following a two-week trial.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ms Cantello was stabbed 30 times during the attack

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "HMP Long Lartin prisoner Geoffrey Hutton died in prison on 8 February.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

The maximum security prison where Hutton died has housed numerous high-profile prisoners including radical cleric Abu Hamza and murderer Christopher Halliwell.

It has previously been the scene of large-scale disruption, with six prison officers injured in October 2018 after a disturbance.