Image copyright Mr Penfold's famly Image caption Stuart Penfold rebuilt and was the pilot of the crashed aircraft

An inquest has opened into the death of the pilot of a light aircraft which crashed into a field.

Stuart Penfold was pronounced dead at the scene at Waits Farm Airfield in Belchamp Walter, Essex on Sunday.

He was flying a Luton Minor when it crashed metres from the grass landing strip.

The inquest, at Essex Coroner's Court, heard a post-mortem examination had taken place, but experts were still awaiting toxicology results.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is carrying out an investigation and has taken the wreckage of the plane to its Farnborough base for further tests.

Image copyright Stuart Penfold Image caption Stuart Penfold was flying his Luton Minor when it crashed killing him (pictured without its wings attached)

His family has described Mr Penfold, 55, of Halstead, as a "passionate light aircraft flyer".

The enthusiast had rebuilt much of the fuselage of the Luton Minor himself.

The inquest was adjourned until 1 October.