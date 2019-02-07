Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Patricia Finnie was last seen in Southend in May 2017

A woman who went missing almost two years ago may have been spotted in a neighbouring county, police say.

Patricia Finnie, 65, was last seen in the Kursaal area of Southend, Essex, on 11 May 2017.

Officers are now investigating reports that Mrs Finnie was seen near the drawbridge in Lowestoft at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with straight auburn or grey hair.

In the years since she disappeared, police have put out media appeals, searched through hours of CCTV footage, carried out extensive house-to-house inquiries and worked with bus and rail companies in a bid to locate her.

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police.