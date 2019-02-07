Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust Image caption Miss Millane had been travelling alone in New Zealand

The identity of a man accused of murdering a British backpacker in New Zealand remains secret after a judge reserved a decision on naming him.

Grace Millane, 22, of Wickford, Essex, was found dead on 8 December, a week after she was last seen at a hostel.

A 27-year-old man has denied her murder and is set to go on trial in Auckland in November.

A name suppression order against identifying him remains in place after a High Court hearing on Thursday.

Miss Millane had been travelling alone in New Zealand for two weeks, following a six-week group trip through South America.

Her family became concerned when the University of Lincoln graduate failed to respond to birthday messages on 2 December.

Miss Millane's father flew to New Zealand and was there when police discovered the body of his daughter.

She was last seen at a hostel in Auckland.