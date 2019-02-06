Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Stansted 15 have said they will appeal against their convictions

Fifteen protesters who chained themselves to a plane to stop it deporting people to Africa have avoided immediate jail sentences.

Dubbed the Stansted 15, the group broke through a fence at the airport in a bid to reach the jet taking 60 people to Nigeria, Ghana and Sierra Leone.

They were found guilty of endangering the safety of an aerodrome.

Three were given suspended jail terms and 12 received community orders at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The group has said they will appeal against their convictions.

Amnesty International placards were held up outside Chelmsford Crown Court during the trial

They used bolt cutters to enter Stansted Airport and attached themselves to the Boeing 767 using tubes and expanding foam on 28 March 2017.

Passing sentence, Judge Christopher Morgan told the 15 that while he accepted the group were seeking to demonstrate in support of their cause, they had come "perilously close" to causing a catastrophe.

"There is no doubt that you understood that there were safety implications," he said. "You put at risk the safe operations of the airport and the persons who were there on the night."

Three of the defendants, Edward Thacker, Alistair Tamlit and Melanie Strickland were given nine-month jail sentences, suspended for 18 months.

The other 12 received 12-month community orders, with 11 of them ordered to carry out unpaid work.

All 15 were convicted on 10 December last year under the 1990 Aviation and Maritime Security Act, which was brought in after the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch said the Crown would not be recouping the financial deficit caused by the protest; estimated to be more than £1m.

The 15 sentenced are:

Helen Brewer, 29;

Lyndsay Burtonshaw, 28;

Nathan Clack, 30;

Laura Clayson, 28;

Melanie Evans, 35;

Joseph McGahan, 35;

Benjamin Smoke, 27;

Jyotsna Ram, 33;

Nicholas Sigsworth, 29;

Melanie Strickland, 35;

Alistair Tamlit, 30;

Edward Thacker, 29;

Emma Hughes, 38;

May McKeith, 33;

Ruth Potts, 44

Twelve of the defendants' addresses are in north London; Burtonshaw's is in Brighton; Potts's is in Bristol; and McGahan's is in Reading.