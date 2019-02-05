Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Andrew Dodds pleaded guilty to death by careless driving

A man who caused a fatal crash which killed his friend has been jailed for 18 months.

Andrew Dodds, 35, was driving in Saffron Walden, Essex, when his car hit a tree at about 00:30 BST on 2 July 2017.

His passenger Clinton Smith, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene in Chestnut Avenue.

Dodds was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court and has been disqualified from driving for two years and nine months.

Essex Police said Dodds had been drinking with friends in Cambridge for much of the previous day but was not over the drink-driving limit when tested four hours after crashing the white VW Polo GTI.

Dodds, of Manor Park North, Knutsford, Cheshire, had initially denied causing death by careless driving after claiming he had swerved to avoid an animal in the road but changed his plea midway through his trial.

Sgt Peter Swan said: "This is a tragic incident which has cost a man his life and my thoughts and sympathy are very much with the victim's family.

"Andrew Dodds was driving in a manner which was beyond his ability.

"Not only does he have to serve his sentence, but also live with the knowledge that his actions cost his friend his life."