Image caption Andrew Copley denied selling force equipment on Ebay

A detective who sold police equipment issued to him for specialist roles on eBay has been sacked.

A misconduct panel found Det Con Andrew Copley had sold Oakley goggles, camouflage suits and boots given to him for use while serving on firearms and marine teams.

The officer had denied the claims, saying he bought the items himself.

But the Essex Police panel found he had breached standards of professional behaviour and he was dismissed.

Det Con Copley sold the equipment between April 2014 and December 2017 after he had stopped serving on specialist teams.

After a search of his home in April 2018 "a substantial amount" of clothing and equipment issued to him by the force was discovered in his garage, the misconduct hearing was told.

The Southend-based detective admitted to keeping clothing and equipment but did not admit it was done with dishonest intent, Essex Police said.

Disappointing end to career

Det Supt Dean Chapple said Det Con Copley had "continued to pick and choose when he wanted to be honest".

"We demand the utmost honesty and integrity from our officers - and financially benefiting from clothing or kit purchased by the force falls foul of that standard," he added.

"This is a disappointing end to Det Con Copley's career with the force, but should serve as a warning to any officers who may be tempted to engage in similar behaviour."