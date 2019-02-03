Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services have been called to a "serious incident" in Belchamp Walter

Emergency services are at the scene of a "serious incident" amid reports of a light aircraft coming down near a landing strip.

Essex Police confirmed it had been called to a site in Belchamp Walter, Essex.

Fire crews from Essex and Suffolk said they were were sent to Bells Road at about 12:00 GMT.

Belchamp Walter is close to the Suffolk border, about five miles from Sudbury. More information to follow.