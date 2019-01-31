Image caption Colchester is Britain's oldest recorded town, dating back more than 2,000 years

A promotional campaign calling a Roman town a "city" in a bid to attract tourists is a "mistake", according to the local MP.

Colchester councillors agreed to market it as "Britain's First City", rather than "Britain's Oldest Recorded Town".

But Conservative MP Will Quince has insisted it is a town and not a city.

Deputy council leader Tim Young said he was "thrilled" to reveal the new strapline, which will be "incorporated into future tourism campaigns".

The decision to change the wording came after a consultation with the council's newly-appointed heritage group, as well as representatives from the local community.

It will be used by the team at Visit Colchester to promote tourism in the town, which is the oldest recorded settlement in Britain.

Tweeting about the change, Mr Quince said it was "a mistake" not to mention Colchester's Roman heritage.

He also said it was "misleading to use the term city when we are a town".

Last night I held back on my thoughts on Colchester Council's new strap line for our town and instead asked what others thought. It seems most share my view that it's misleading to use the term city when we are a town and failing to reference our Roman heritage is a mistake. pic.twitter.com/Wu414lgAvS — Will Quince MP (@willquince) January 31, 2019

Destination Colchester - an independent organisation working to promote the town - also said it had been using the "new" strapline since 2012.

In Twitter posts, it added: "We have promoted Colchester as #BritainsFirstCity for years, will continue to do so, and would welcome others following our lead."

Colchester historian Andrew Phillips also told how the council's claim was "irrefutable".

"Technically, Colchester is a town but it's larger than a good many cities and we're not claiming to be a city now," he said.

"When Colchester was established as a city by the Romans, it would have had a charter, which was a legal document.

"The strapline is saying 'Britain's First City' - and that's irrefutable, it really is."

Colchester - or Colonia Claudia Victricensis - was created in about AD49 and its name loosely translates as "City of Victory".