Paul Wallington died five days after the altercation outside The Vine in Brentwood on Christmas Eve

A bar at the centre of a murder inquiry has had its licence revoked following police concerns about its management.

Paul Wallington, 25, was assaulted outside The Vine in Brentford on Christmas Eve and died on December 29 as a result of a head injury.

The town's licensing sub-committee decided on Wednesday to revoke the venue's licence, which had been suspended following the death.

The Vine cannot sell alcohol or provide entertainment.

Ch Insp Lewis Basford of Essex Police said: "We made representations that the management of The Vine had been inadequate, as evidenced by a number of failures to adhere to its licensing conditions.

"The sub-committee's decision shows we and our partners will take robust action against those who aren't meeting their legal responsibilities."

So far, officers have spoken to more than 20 witnesses but want to trace the two men pictured

A 29-year-old man from Basildon arrested on suspicion of Mr Wallington's murder remains on bail until 25 March.

On Wednesday, police issued a CCTV image of two men they wish to speak to as witnesses.

The bar owner has 21 days to lodge an appeal against the revoking of the licence before a magistrates' court.