A nightclub frequented by reality TV stars and celebrities has had its licence revoked after several violent attacks including a stabbing.

Club 195 in Epping, Essex, has been forced to shut down by Epping Forest District Council resulting in the loss of 28 jobs.

Police called for the club's permit to be suspended earlier this month after a teenager was stabbed on New Year's Day.

A council spokesman said such violence "cannot be tolerated".

Club 195 now has 21 days to appeal against the decision.

On its website, the venue claims to have hosted actor Jude Law, footballers Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand and boxer David Haye, as well as stars of reality show The Only Way Is Essex.

Eight serious incidents have taken place at, or in the vicinity of, the venue since October 2018 - including two large-scale fights.

Paul Keska, chairman of the council licensing committee, said ensuring people's safety was "a top priority".

"Local residents should not be subjected to so much crime and disorder on the streets of Epping," he said.

"From all the evidence shown to us, we unfortunately have very little faith that the licence holders of 195 are able to prevent such incidents being associated with their premises."

Ch Insp Lewis Basford, district commander for Epping Forest and Brentwood, added: "Licence holders have a responsibility to ensure anyone who drinks and spends time in their bar, club or pub behaves and their clientele do not put the safety of others at risk.

"It's clear that Club 195 failed in its responsibility and it is now facing the consequences."